'All they have is themselves': 7-year-old has heartfelt words ahead of Ukrainian benefit

Melanie Kuzyshyn, 7, is among those kicking up her feet to help war-ravaged Ukraine.

While a sudden snowstorm dramatically reduced attendees at a traditional dance rehearsal Monday, Melanie still gave her all.

She and others are preparing for what is to be the largest benefit concert in London yet to support Ukraine. It takes place on April 30 at the Ukrainian Centre on Adelaide St. S.

At her young age, Melanie has a mature understanding of the horrors of the war in her family's homeland.

“Ukraine doesn’t have anything. They don’t have anything now. All they have is themselves,” she says, adding “And, you know, maybe even some of their families member have passed away. Still, almost the whole world is helping Ukraine.”

And Melanie’s dance troupe is among them.

At the upcoming concert, they will wear traditional clothing while sharing the stage with several Ukrainian-Canadian acts.

Among them is the Toronto-based Zapovid Ukrainian folk-rock band.

Dance instructor and event organizer Valentyna Vorobets says each performer is vested in the show.

She says all are trying to do all they can to help those caught in the war.

“You can’t stay and watch from the sidelines. You want to be part of the effort to help", she maintains.

And music and dancing truly help, according to Arsenii Mativenko.

The International student at Fanshawe College plans to attend the concert as a way to support his father, who is on the front lines in Ukraine.

Mativenko hopes the event is a distraction from constant worry about the war.

“The problem is, if everything is fine right now, you never know what is going to happen in the next five minutes,” he says.

But Mativenko hopes some music and dance on April 30 will at least temporarily ease his mind, and for that, he is grateful to the organizers.

“They can’t stop it [the war], but they can do something to help. And it’s really inspiring and it gives a lot of hope. It makes me feel like I’m not really alone.”

All proceeds go to relief efforts in Ukraine.