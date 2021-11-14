All things pickle at Picklepalooza in Windsor
Some people got themselves in a pickle at Craft Heads Brewing Company in downtown Windsor.
A spicy pickled pierogies challenge left one patron saying, "my mouth is scolding."
The pierogies were some of a few spicy pickle items available during Picklepalooza created by four collaborators: Little Foot Foods, What’s Poppin, Halo Eats and Craft Heads.
Each of them launched a pickle product including a beer, popcorn, pierogis and sauce.
"I think everybody’s just looking for an opportunity to do something different, something fun," said Christie Denomme, co-owner of Halo Eats.
From pickled cucumbers to deep fried pickles, there are many other ways to celebrate the fermented treat and organizers are hoping to add more to the event next year.
"If there’s more interest we’d love to have other small businesses come on board and have their own pickle products. We’re open to anything," said Denomme.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.
-
Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammersA senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.
-
Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCITwo separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
-
City of Greater Sudbury to expand its gas collection systemConstruction is underway at one of Greater Sudbury’s landfill sites. The Kingsway location, in the east end of the city, will see expansion on its gas collection system.
-
Trudeau meets men's national soccer team at Edmonton training sessionPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Canadian men's soccer team at the Commonwealth Field House ahead of their match against Mexico on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest case updateSince the pandemic began, 2,257 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 107 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
'Joyful, generous': Former students reflect on life of Sask. theatre icon Henry WoolfOver the years, Henry Woolf taught and mentored hundreds of drama students at the University of Saskatchewan, who are now left to reflect on the impact he had on them.
-
Judge orders new trial for Sault man acquitted of impaired driving even though he admitted he was drunkAn appeals court in Sault Ste. Marie has ordered a new trial for a man after ruling the trial judge erred in acquitting him for impaired driving even though the suspect admitted he had been drinking.
-
UWindsor scores high with Master's programA program at the University of Windsor is receiving high praise from a global consulting group.