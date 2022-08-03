All watches and warnings end for London region

Wednesday’s hot and sticky weather shaped up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada issued multiple tornado warnings and watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the region.

According to Environment Canada, all tornado watches and warnings, and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been lifted for the region.

London's forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex of 36..

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent cance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.