All watches and warnings have been lifted for the London region
All watches and warnings for the London region, including Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, have been lifted.
There's still a chance of showers for the next several days with humidity still playing a role.
Normal highs for this time of year are around 27 C and lows around 15 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High 24. Humidex 29
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low 13.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Monday: Showers. High 24.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
-
Barrie tornado victims still picking up the pieces on 2nd anniversary of powerful stormTwo years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen homes still unfinished.
-
Regina man attempted to extort elected official, police sayA 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding regionEnvironment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphanThe story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gearThe Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
-
First EV charging stations installed at Windsor police headquartersTaking a step toward electrification, the Windsor police service unveiled their first Electric Vehicle chargers at their headquarters on Friday.
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near MoosominRCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Kingston, Ont. man accused of luring teen girlPolice in Kingston, Ont. say a 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual-related purposes though a social media app.
-
One man arrested after gunshots fired at New Brunswick RCMP officerThe RCMP say one person has been arrested after shots were fired at an officer early this morning in western New Brunswick.