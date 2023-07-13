All watches and warnings have been lifted for the London region

All watches and warnings for the London region, including Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, have been lifted.

There's still a chance of showers for the next several days with humidity still playing a role.

Normal highs for this time of year are around 27 C and lows around 15 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High 24. Humidex 29

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low 13.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: Showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.