All watches and warnings lifted for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties

All watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties after powerful thunderstorms battered the region on Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado warning had been issued for Sarnia-Lambton and for Oxford-Brant early in the evening. Elsewhere, much of the region, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Elgin County were under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

In London, heavy hail and rain pelted the city while powerful winds knocked down trees. According to London Hydro, nearly 5,000 customers in the central part of the city are without power. Restoration is expected at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Environment Canada, "extensive damage" was also reported throughout Sarnia.

In a tweet issued early Thursday afternoon, the Sarnia Police Service said storm cleanup is underway and crews are out tending to the damage. Police also ask members of the public to be cautious of down power lines across the city.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.