All watches and warnings lifted for London region

The intense heat and humidity will break with the passage of a cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning. But that didn't stop showers and thunderstorms from bubbling up in advance of the cold front Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has lifted all severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, and heat warnings for the London region.

A heat warning however remains in effect for the following regions as of 9:35 p.m.

Windsor - Essex - Chatham-Kent

A cooler and less humid air mass will arrive as winds shift to the north on Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday. You can expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable summer temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C and humidex values of 29 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 23 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.