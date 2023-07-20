All watches and warnings lifted for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has lifted all watches and warnings after a powerful thunderstorm tore through the region on Thursday.

Earlier in the day a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Windsor-Essex, with Environment Canada warning it had the potential to be a highly significant severe weather situation.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday Night: Showers with a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25. Humidex 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.