All weather watches and warnings lifted for Ottawa
All thunderstorm watches and warnings ended in the city of Ottawa Saturday evening, as hot and humid conditions continued to grip the capital.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4 p.m., saying it was tracking a severe thunderstorm moving across eastern Ontario.
Heavy rain was reported in the ByWard Market around 5 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm warning ended at approximately 5:30 p.m., while the severe thunderstorm watch ended early in the evening.
The forecast calls for showers ending this evening then clearing. Low 19 C.
Mainly cloudy to start on Sunday, with showers beginning early in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.
The outlook for Monday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 26C.
Average temperatures for this time of year are around 27 C for the high and 16 C for the low. The record high temperature for July 23 is 35.0 C, set in 1955.
