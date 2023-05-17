All wheel park coming to downtown North Bay

If it receives final approval, a new all wheel park will be designed and constructed in downtown North Bay this summer.

The decision will made Tuesday evening at city council. If approved, construction will start in the next few months.

“It will be both a skate park, and a pump truck,” said Coun. Justine Mallah.

“The skate park will typically be for skateboarders but the pump track can really be for all wheel activities … We want to make sure that folks are engaged in recreational activities downtown. I think it will be a neat addition.”

Guided by consultations held during the creation of the Downtown Waterfront Master Plan and the City’s Parks Master Plan, the project is expected to cost around $1.6 million.

It is being supported by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, which is providing $801,198, as well as the Kiwanis Club of Nipissing, which is contributing $100,000.

North Bay resident Martin Simard also pushed for the project to become a reality.

“I found this idea in southern Ontario and thought it was maybe a good idea to present to council -- and I did,” Simard said.

“Council seemed to like it and the idea was developed for a couple of years mixed in with other ideas … It’s going to be a super exciting project and a great project for the City of North Bay.”

The entire park will be accessible with seating areas, lighting and landscaping.