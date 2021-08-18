All Windsor-Essex beaches open for swimming

All nine Windsor-Essex beaches have been deemed safe for swimming this week, according to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

WECHU says there was no blue-green algae observed at any of the beaches following an advisory issued for Lake St. Clair on July 30.

The health unit samples water at nine of the beaches in the region each Monday with results updated every Wednesday. This week, all beaches have E.Coli levels below the provincial standard and no visible blue-green algae was spotted.

WECHU says beach conditions change from day to day depending on weather conditions and lake levels. The most recent E. coli results for public beaches are posted on the WECHU website weekly.