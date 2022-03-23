All YRDSB schools closed today due to freezing rain
A period of freezing rain for Toronto and parts of the GTA is forcing some local school boards to cancel bus service and close schools.
York Region: The YRDSB says all bus services are cancelled and all schools are closed today. The YCDSB says bus service is cancelled today but all of its schools are open.
Peel Region: Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall, and buses in STOPR ZONE 3 are cancelled today. All other DPCDSB schools are open. No buses are running to PDSB schools in Zone 3.
Halton Region: All Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board schools are open but bus service is cancelled in Zone 3.
Simcoe County: All bus service serving schools in Simcoe County is cancelled,
Waterloo Region: All WRDSB and WCDSB schools are closed due to freezing rain risk.
Guelph: All Upper Grand District School Board schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school
-
North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority warns of the dangers of melting iceThe North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority recently removed ice from Parks Creek to prevent flooding of 350 homes in North Bay.
-
Despite late homers, Blue Jays come up short against Phillies in spring training gameOrelvis Martinez and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning but the Toronto Blue Jays still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.