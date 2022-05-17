Allegation of racism at Moncton hockey tournament under investigation
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A hockey organization in Moncton is investigating after an allegation of racism was reported to have occurred during a tournament in the city over the weekend.
The incident involved an under-13 team outside the venue on Saturday, said the Atlantic Hockey Group in a statement to CTV News.
The team’s activities have been suspended for the final few weeks of the spring season, pending the completion of a full review.
The Atlantic Hockey Group says it does not condone racism or discrimination in any of its programs.
A spokesperson from the Moncton-based organization would not comment further on the nature of the allegation.
-
Suspicious fire destroys horse barns at Port Alberni fairgroundsFirefighters and police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Alberni District Fall Fair grounds in Port Alberni, B.C., after two horse barns were completely destroyed.
-
Calgary barber's stylish trims translate into social media superstardomCalgary barber Dami Lare Sulola began cutting hair by experimenting on his brother, now he’s an international haircutting celebrity.
-
'Let's get our officers back in the schools': Police board chair calls for return of VIP program in Essex schoolsNumerous meetings have taken place since a youth allegedly fired an airsoft gun at a dance last Friday.
-
'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of childrenA Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.
-
Saint John advocate continues to fight to remove a heritage designationDeveloper Jim Bezanson became the owner of an uptown Saint John 19th century brick building back in 1998, and is now trying to build an addition.
-
Watch: Winnipeg students stage walkout over proposed school swapWinnipeg high school students staged a walkout on Monday over a proposed plan that would uproot them from their school.
-
Calgarians rescue trapped beaver in southeast community of RiverstoneResidents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are questioning the use of leg-hold traps after freeing a beaver caught in one that had malfunctioned.
-
Job fair aims to lure prospective employees to Huron CountyHuron County’s 260 manufacturing companies need people.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister quoted Winston Churchill on skirts, apologizesManitoba's deputy premier is apologizing for remarks he made about women's skirts during a speech to a business audience.