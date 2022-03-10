Allegations of animal cruelty at Vancouver Aquarium, Greater Vancouver Zoo being investigated by SPCA

Investigations have been opened against two Metro Vancouver attractions following allegations of animal cruelty.

The B.C. SPCA confirmed Thursday it's received a report from the Vancouver Humane Society on conditions at the Vancouver Aquarium and the Greater Vancouver Zoo. In light of the complaint, the SPCA said it has opened an investigation.

The SPCA didn't give details on its investigation, but the Vancouver Humane Society alleged video taken this year shows "a hippo floating listlessly in a barren indoor pool; a lion endlessly pacing along the fence that separates him from his captive pride; African penguins, unable to escape public view, standing for long periods of time huddled around a door in their enclosure."

The society said it used that video as part of its report to the SPCA.

A spokesperson from the Vancouver Aquarium said they were advised of the investigation Thursday morning.

"We take this very seriously, as ensuring the highest standards in animal care, health and wellbeing are the aquarium’s founding principles," a statement from the aquarium said.

"No formal inquiry has been received related to this matter; however, we have reached out to the BC SCPA and are currently working with them to arrange a walk-through of our facility."

A statement from the Greater Vancouver Zoo said it was "made aware of an opinion piece" about the facility.

"The Greater Vancouver Zoo takes the health and welfare of animals very seriously," the statement said.

"As a (Canada Accredited Zoo and Aquarium, and World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) facility we meet and exceed all provincial and federal requirements."

The humane society said keeping wild animals in captivity may stop them from expressing natural behaviours, adding that it's been monitoring conditions at the two attractions for several years.

"The conditions and behaviours that we noted in a number of animals, we felt it necessitated a report to the SPCA," Vancouver Humane Society's Emily Pickett told CTV News Vancouver.

"It's the repetitive, abnormal behaviour that we're quite concerned about … zoos and aquariums just can't replicate the size and complexity of an exotic animal's habitat."

Animal law lawyer Rebeka Breder pointed out that an animal cruelty conviction can come from more than just physical factors.

"Suffering includes much more than seeing a broken leg or something physical like that, suffering definitely includes psychological suffering," Breder said.

“I do think there’s a legitimate case to be made here,” she added.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been subject to several complaints and criticisms over the years, including back in 2019 when the Humane Society filed a similar report regarding alleged animal cruelty.

“Ultimately we’d like to see regulations changed, so that we prohibit the keeping, breeding and transporting of all exotic species for permanent captivity,” said Pickett.

According to a study conducted by Research Co. last year on behalf of the humane society, just under half of B.C. residents support keeping animals in permanent captivity for entertainment and education. However, 89 per cent are against the international trade of exotic and wild animals for the purpose of keeping them on display in permanent captivity.

The Vancouver Humane Society has launched an online petition calling for changes to captivity rules in B.C. So far, more than 2,000 people have signed it.

Results from the Research Co. poll were gathered through an online survey between Sept. 27 and 29, among 800 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber