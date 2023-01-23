Allegations of murder, sexual assault, and arson in death of Keswick senior
More than one year after the body of a Keswick senior was discovered in her home following a fire, the man accused of causing her death appeared in court.
Police charged Bradley Strickler with first-degree murder, sexual assault, and arson with disregard for human life more than nine months after officials found 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier dead inside her Miami Drive home on Jan. 15, 2022.
According to York Regional Police, an autopsy revealed Gauthier's death was a homicide.
The exact cause of Gauthier's death has not been released.
Neighbours said Gauthier, a mother of five, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of nine, lived in the home with her husband for years until his passing.
Strickler was arrested after police released surveillance video showing a man near the woman's home a few hours before the fire broke out.
The 22-year-old accused will remain behind bars in a Lindsay jail awaiting the preliminary hearings scheduled for this summer in July.
The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.
