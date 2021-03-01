Police have determined that what was believed to be an attempted abduction at an Angus School on Friday afternoon was all just a "misinterpretation of events."

According to police, officers responded to the report of an attempted abduction of two Our Lady of Grace Catholic School students around 2:15 p.m.

In a release, police say by Friday afternoon, they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle, driver, and passenger and established that there "was no threat to public safety," adding the passenger was authorized to be on school grounds and is known to the school community.