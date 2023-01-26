Alleged airline ticket scam worth $500k leads to arrest of Ontario man
A Vaughan, Ont. man has been charged, and a warrant has been issued for a Brampton woman, after two people allegedly sold $500,000 worth of fraudulently issued plane tickets.
According to Peel police, between June and December 2021, two suspects allegedly misrepresented themselves as employees of travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to secure access to an online booking portal belonging to a “major European airline.”
Police allege the two people fraudulently sold valid plane tickets to unsuspecting customers while collecting the payments for themselves.
More than 250 airline tickets were sold at a total value of approximately $500,000, police allege.
“The majority of the customers who purchased the tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were primarily to Africa,” Peel police said in a news release Thursday.
Adebowale Adiatu, 32, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, 44, from Brampton for six charges, including fraud over $5,000.
-
Help could be on the way for Hillman MarshConservationist Wayne King had tears in his eyes Thursday when professional geo-scientist Pete Zuzek made him aware funding could be on the way to help resolve the erosion of Hillman Marsh.
-
Gulf of Saint Lawrence on pace for record lack of iceThe Gulf of Saint Lawrence and Northumberland Strait is coming up on a record year for a lack of sea ice.
-
Winnipeg's vacant building owners to foot firefighting billOwners of vacant buildings in Winnipeg will now have to foot the firefighting bill if there is a fire on their property.
-
Canada’s second infant safe surrender site coming to rural Manitoba fire hallA fire hall in a rural Manitoba community is set to become home to the country’s second safe surrender site for infants.
-
Progress being made in Eagle's Nest mine in Ring of FireIt was a packed house inside the Holiday Inn on Thursday as Ring of Fire Metals CEO Stephen Flewelling addressed the Sudbury crowd via Zoom.
-
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in CanadaA new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogsA chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
-
Eastern Ontario towns not immune to vehicle thefts, OPP warnsThieves are targeting vehicles in rural areas and towns along major highway corridors, as car thefts continue their upward rise.