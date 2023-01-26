Alleged airline ticket scam worth $500k leads to arrest of Ontario man

A Vaughan, Ont. man has been charged, and a warrant has been issued for a Brampton woman, after two people allegedly sold $500,000 worth of fraudulently issued plane tickets.

According to Peel police, between June and December 2021, two suspects allegedly misrepresented themselves as employees of travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to secure access to an online booking portal belonging to a “major European airline.”

Police allege the two people fraudulently sold valid plane tickets to unsuspecting customers while collecting the payments for themselves.

More than 250 airline tickets were sold at a total value of approximately $500,000, police allege.

“The majority of the customers who purchased the tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were primarily to Africa,” Peel police said in a news release Thursday.

Adebowale Adiatu, 32, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, 44, from Brampton for six charges, including fraud over $5,000.