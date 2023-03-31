Alleged alcohol thieves wanted after armed robbery at Tecumseh Road store

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after an armed robbery at a grocery store on Tecumseh Road.

Officers were called to a grocery store in the 2700 block of Tecumseh Road West following a report of a robbery on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say two male suspects entered the store and loaded a bag with alcohol. When they were confronted by staff, they allegedly assaulted an employee and threatened them with a knife.

They then fled the store westbound along Tecumseh Road West.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a ski mask, white baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a blue backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, with a medium build and glasses. At the time of the incident, he wore a red baseball hat, a dark jacket, grey pants, and winter boots.

If you can identify either suspect, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.