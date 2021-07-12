Alleged arson responsible for Tyndall Park house fire arrested: police
Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for sparking a house fire that left three people scrambling to get out.
On Saturday around 5:15 a.m., Winnipeg police were called to the Willow Park Housing Co-op on Tyndall Avenue after a man was seen attempting to start a vehicle on fire.
According to police, area residents scared the suspect off, however, they observed a nearby townhouse engulfed in flames. The three people inside the house were able to escape unharmed.
Police said responding officers arrested a suspect in the area.
Trevor Brandon Ternent, 24, has been charged with three counts of arson with disregard for human life and one count of arson with damage to property.
Ternent was detained in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.
Police said damage from the fire is estimated to exceed $100,000.
