Alleged arsonist arrested after several trash fires in B.C. Interior
Police in B.C.'s Interior have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly starting several fires in garbage cans and a dumpster overnight Wednesday.
The fires happened in Summerland around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Summerland RCMP.
Summerland firefighters responded to the fires and extinguished them, police said, adding that all of the fires were set "within a short period of time."
The dumpster fire happened on Wharton Street, and two garbage cans at the nearby skatepark and one at a public pool were also set ablaze, according to police.
"Witnesses at the scene alerted police to a lone male observed walking away from one of the fires while carrying a gas can," police said in their release.
Soon, officers located the suspect walking along Prairie Valley Road and arrested him. Police said he is now facing "a number of charges related to arson."
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information to call Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
-
Trump urged U.S. Justice officials to declare election 'corrupt'Then-U.S. president Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results 'corrupt' in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Sask. nearly double in last 10 daysActive COVID-19 cases across Saskatchewan rose to 448 Friday, which is the highest number since the province dropped all public health measures on July 11.
-
'A spark-plug': London, Ont.-native Susanne Grainger rows to Olympic goldCanada's women's eight crew -- including London’s own Susanne Grainger -- captured gold on the final day of Olympic rowing, winning the event for the first time in 29 years.
-
More locally grown produce added to Vancouver Island hospital, care-home mealsIsland Health is increasing the amount of local food that's served in meals at hospitals and long-term care facilities in the Vancouver Island region.
-
How a low-floor Saskatoon Access Transit bus will help provide independence for usersSaskatoon Transit has revealed their brand new low floor access buses in an effort to provide more accessible options for customers with reduced mobility.
-
New heat wave: B.C. unveils plan for protecting communities, says 'personal precautions' also neededThe B.C. government has unveiled its plans for protecting vulnerable communities during the province's latest heat wave, but said residents should take "personal precautions" as well.
-
Two men facing charges in connection to homicide at motel near EganvilleOntario Provincial Police responded to a 911 call at a motel on Hwy. 60 near Eganville at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 21.
-
The St. James Civic Centre is getting a $13M renovationThe St. James Civic Centre is getting a makeover.
-
Feds reach $1.5B agreement to settle First Nations drinking water class actionMinister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller announced Friday that the federal government has reached an agreement out of court to settle class-action litigation regarding clean drinking water for First Nations communities across Canada.