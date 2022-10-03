Alleged assault and confinement of woman and child leads to charges for Regina man: police

A Regina man is facing multiple charges after a woman with a child was allegedly assaulted and confined early Monday morning.

Police were called to a restaurant on the 400 block of Albert Street North for a report of an assault around 5:30 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A woman with a small child had gone into the business and then was allegedly dragged away by a man. Through investigation, officers went to a nearby apartment where the woman opened the door and asked for help.

RPS said the woman had injuries consistent with an assault. The child was not injured. It was discovered the man was in breach of the conditions of a release order that said he must have no contact with the woman.

The suspect, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

The accused, who RPS said cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday afternoon.