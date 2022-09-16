Alleged assault on police officer and restaurant employees leads to charges for Regina man

A Regina man is facing charges following an alleged assault on a police officer and two restaurant employees on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Albert St. around 3:50 p.m. after a report that a man had assaulted a staff member and security officer at a restaurant after refusing to leave, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

While officers were gathering statements, a member of the Canine Team found a man who was lying on the ground in the 800 block of Angus St. The man allegedly hit the officer when he tried to wake him.

Further investigation found the man was the same person from the incident inside the restaurant.

A 33-year-old man from Regina has been charged with two counts of assault and assault on a peace officer.

The accused attended court on Thursday.