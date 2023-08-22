Alleged assault with 2x4 lumber in Wallaceburg
A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police say he assaulted someone with a piece of lumber and smashed the back window of his vehicle.
Chatham-Kent police responded to Edwy Street in Wallaceburg for a disturbance on July 30.
Police learned a physical altercation occurred between two men, where one allegedly used a 2X4 to assault the victim and smash the back window of his vehicle. When the man could not be located, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Aug. 21, police responded to a disturbance on Oak Street in Wallaceburg and located the man.
The 27-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after toddler found in car blocking a lane of a Toronto highwayA 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deathsNinety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Drivers detoured as major piece of Adelaide Street underpass is lowered into placeA long train sat idle on the tracks in central London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon, stretching across several blocks in the Adelaide Street and Central Avenue neighbourhood.
-
Four days before her wedding, London, Ont. woman awakes from coma in time to make it down the aisleTwo weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-