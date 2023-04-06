Alleged axe-wielding Wallaceburg man turns himself in

Chatham-Kent police have charged a man who turned himself in after allegedly approaching people in a vehicle with an axe.

On Feb. 9 at 7:18 p.m., police responded to Bruce Street in Wallaceburg for a mischief investigation.

Through investigation, police say they learned the victims were at an address on Reaume Street when the man approached their car with an axe, yelling.

Police say the man struck the vehicle with the axe causing damage to the windshield. The victims left the area and contacted the police.

After numerous attempts to locate the man, a warrant was sought for his arrest.

On April 5 at 10:48 a.m., the man attended CKPS headquarters and turned himself in to the police.

The 38-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 8.