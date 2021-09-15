iHeartRadio

Alleged break-in attempt costs Guelph business $2,000 in damages

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a Guelph business located near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road East on Monday.

In a press release, investigators say an attempt was made to enter the business by trying to remove the rooftop heating and cooling unit.

The entry was unsuccessful but the attempt caused the business $2,000 worth of damage.

No other information was given at this time.

