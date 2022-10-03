Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants

A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.

Alexander Corbett, 30, was arrested following a two-month drug trafficking investigation that involved the search of two Calgary homes — one in the 11800 block of Lake Fraser Drive S.E. and the other in the 0 to 100 block of 24th Avenue S.E. where Corbett was found — as well as two vehicles.

The four searches led to the seizure of:

Three handguns;

Ammo;

Two high-capacity magazines;

$53,400 in cash;

Two kilograms of methamphetamine;

700 grams of fentanyl;

217 grams of cocaine;

30 oxycodone pills; and,

Six grams of crack cocaine.

CPS officials say the estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $340,000.

"We thank the public for coming forward with information that led to the successful investigation into drug trafficking and gun violence within our city," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement. "Removing these illegal drugs, weapons and ammunition from our streets will prevent further harm in our community.

"If we want to tackle gun violence in our city, this is one way in which the community can help. No tip is insignificant."

Corbett's outstanding charges included:

Pointing a firearm;

Uttering threats;

Choking;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,

Possession of stolen property.

His new charges include:

Proceeds of crime over $5.000;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;

Careless storage of a firearm; and,

Careless storage of prohibited device.

Corbett remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.