Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupant
A scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
Just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 14, OPP received a call after an unknown man tried to steal a car that was running while it was warming up on Monument Road in Atwood.
The suspect entered the driver's door and put the car in reverse. That's when he noticed an occupant in the back seat of the car.
The suspect then fled the scene, returning to the vehicle that had dropped him off. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving south towards Monkton.
Police say there was no violence in this incident and the adult occupant of the vehicle was not injured.
The suspect is described as a thin white man with scruffy, blond coloured facial hair. He was wearing a black toque, grey sweater with no hood, black track pants and red gloves with black spots.
The suspect vehicle is similar to a silver Nissan Altima or Volkswagon Jetta.
With the cold weather upon us, Perth County OPP are reminding drivers to never leave a vehicle unlocked while warming it up.
