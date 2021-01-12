Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating a carjacking where a driver's vehicle was allegedly stolen at gunpoint, while they were still inside.

In a news release Tuesday, Chilliwack RCMP said they were called at about 6:15 a.m. last Thursday about an alleged carjacking near the Cultus Lake Road-Vedder Mountain Road roundabout.

Police say the driver told them they stopped for a vehicle with flashing blue and red lights near the roundabout. At that point, three suspects exited their vehicle and stole the driver's Hyundai Santa Fe at gunpoint, the driver said.

The driver was still inside, and reportedly was released by the suspects on No. 3 Road near the Trans-Canada Highway.

"Fortunately no one was injured during the incident, " said Cpl. Mike Rail in a news release.

"We are reaching out to motorists who may have captured images of the traffic stop or stolen vehicle on dash cam to contact police."

The stolen vehicle still hasn't been found. It's a grey, 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with licence plate FN562H.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam video from the area between 5 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 is asked to call Mounties at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.