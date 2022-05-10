Alleged dealer charged in drug death
London, Ont. police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
According to police, emergency services responded to a 9-1-1 call for an unresponsive man in a parking lot near Exeter Road and Wellington Road on December 21 around 4:40 a.m.
The man from Ilderton, Ont. was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as a fentanyl overdose.
Officers say they identified the male suspect who sold the fentanyl to the victim — a 35-year-old of London was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of manslaughter.
