Alleged death threats sent to regional chair, court documents show

A Kitchener man has been arrested by Waterloo regional police for making alleged death threats towards Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Kitchener identify the man that uttered the threats as Gersame Fikre Ambaw.

The documents allege Ambaw uttered death threats to Karen Redman and her family over email.

According to the documents, Ambaw “did without lawful authority engage in threatening conduct directed at Karen Redman and her family, thereby causing Karen Redman to reasonably, in all the circumstances, fear for her and her family’s safety.”

Police said officers received information earlier this month about a local elected official who received threatening messages online.

Police said a man had been arrested on March 13 and charged with uttering threats to cause death and criminal harassment.

The Region of Waterloo declined an interview with CTV News saying it will not be speaking publically? about the matter.

The Waterloo Region Police Service also declined to comment.

Ambaw is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The alleged threats come over a month after a 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.

Kitchener-Conestoga Liberal MP Tim Louis confirmed an arrest was made after threats were made against him.