Alleged drunk Chatham woman charged with assaulting employee at closing time

A 47-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assaulting an employee at a local establishment at closing time.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a business on King Street in Chatham for a disturbance at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say they learned the woman was upset the establishment was closing for the evening and assaulted an employee. A description of the woman was provided.

When officers arrived, they located and arrested the woman.

Police say she was charged with assault and transported to police headquarters, where she was held until sober.

She was released with conditions and a future court date of June 16, 2022.