Alleged drunk driver crashes Camaro on highway near Langford


The crashed vehicle is shown. (Submitted)

The West Shore RCMP say two people suffered minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver crashed his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford.

Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Mounties believe the driver lost control of his vehicle on the on-ramp from Helmcken Road, causing it to roll several times before coming to a rest in the highway's northbound lanes.

The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and were able to exit the vehicle themselves, according to RCMP.

Meanwhile, the car, a 2018 Chevy Camaro, suffered significant damage and its airbags were deployed, Mounties say.

When officers arrived at the crash site, the 24-year-old driver from Sooke, B.C., displayed signs of alcohol impairment, according to RCMP.

Mounties say they conducted a roadside test and determined the driver was over the legal blood-alcohol limit for driving.

The man was handed a 90-day roadside driving ban and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days, according to RCMP.

"Impaired driving is the leading cause of collision-related fatalities in B.C.," said Const. Andrew Matheson, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP.

"In this instance, the driver wrecked a very nice car for no reason and is incredibly lucky that he did not kill or seriously injure himself, his passenger, [or] anyone else," he said.

RCMP are encouraging residents to call 911 if they suspect someone is driving while impaired.

