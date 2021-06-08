Alleged drunk driver sends teen to hospital in Nanaimo

RCMP say a 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday after her vehicle was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on the Nanaimo Parkway near Mostar Road. At the time, police say a grey pickup truck rear-ended the woman's vehicle, causing it to spin out of control.

Witnesses reportedly told police the truck tried to move behind the woman's car, but instead hit the back of the vehicle, sending it spinning.

Police say the crash destroyed the woman's car, a red Toyota Corolla, which had to be towed from the scene.

Following the crash, the driver of the pickup truck left the scene, according to police.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Corolla was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Mounties say a 19-year-old male passenger was also in the woman's car at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Police say they tracked down the male driver of the truck to a home in Lantzville on Monday. There, Mounties say the 34-year-old failed two breath tests and was arrested for impaired driving.

He was also issued a 90-day driving ban, had his vehicle impounded for 30 days and was served several traffic tickets, including failing to remain at the scene of a crash and driving without due consideration.

Police say the driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash.