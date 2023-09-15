Alleged drunk man on probation hits parked truck with scooter after curfew: CKPS

A 23-year-old Chatham man was remanded back to custody after police say an off-duty officer found him lying on the road.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, an off-duty officer observed a man lying in the road near their residence. Police say the off-duty officer determined the male was okay, but allegedly intoxicated and fell off his pedal scooter.

Daily News Release September 15, 2023

Through further investigation police identified the male, determined the male had struck a parked truck, and believed the male to be intoxicated. Police learned the male was also bound by a probation conditional sentence with a curfew of 9 p.m.

The Chatham man was arrested for one count of Breach of Conditional Sentence Order and remanded back to custody.

There accused did not sustain any injuries and only minor damage to the parked truck.