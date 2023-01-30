Alleged farm stand thief turns himself over to Central Saanich police

Police in Central Saanich, B.C., say a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of products from a local farm stand has turned himself over to police.

On Friday, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers asked the public to keep an eye out for the man following the alleged theft.

On Monday, Central Saanich police said the man had turned himself in.

Police added that they were thankful for all the tips they received from the public.

@cspoliceservice is looking to ID this thief who has stolen hundreds of dollars in product from a small farm stand in their area.



If you know who this is and want to tell us their name anonymously, call 1-800-222-8477 or visit https://t.co/H4nEc1tpvE #centralsaanich



22-2378 pic.twitter.com/EOZLnRH90F