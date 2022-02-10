Alleged fentanyl traffickers facing charges after multi-jurisdictional drug bust

Police have halted a major fentanyl operation between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, leading to multiple charges against alleged drug traffickers.

In a multi-jurisdictional operation dubbed "Project Juliet," the Victoria Police Department and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. first identified an organized crime group in the summer of 2020.

In November of that year, authorities seized $30 million worth of fentanyl, nearly $400,000 in cash, three luxury vehicles, and 20 firearms – including assault-style rifles.

Three men were arrested during the initial seizure and on Tuesday, 14 months later, Crown prosecutors approved charges against them.

Brian James Balla, 34, a Victoria resident originally from Calgary, is facing eight trafficking-related charges.

Vu Bao Nguyen, a 34-year-old Surrey resident, is facing 10 trafficking-related charges.

Brent William Van Buskirk, 35, is facing 10 firearms-related charges and three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

Van Buskirk has remained in custody since his initial arrest because he was on parole for a murder conviction.

"The efforts that you see in this investigation speak to the effort of the CFSEU to collaborate with our policing partners. We work with our partners throughout the province identifying who the individuals are that pose the biggest threat to public safety due to their involvement in gangs and gang violence and this speaks to the ability to target these individuals," said spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny in a press conference.

Fentanyl is blamed in 80 per cent of all overdose deaths due to drug toxicity.

The fentanyl seized from this bust amounts to more than three million doses, according to police.