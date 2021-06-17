iHeartRadio

Alleged fight at a Lakeshore beach leads to charges for three people

The west beach of Lakeview Park Beach is shown in this photo from the Town of Lakeshore's website.

Essex County OPP have charged three people after an alleged altercation at a beach in Lakeshore.

Police say the incident took place at Lakeview Park West Beach on River Street around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance.

Police say several people became involved in an altercation which resulted in alleged assaults. There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, three people were identified and are now facing the following charges:

  • A 43-year-old man from Tecumseh is facing five counts of assault.
  • A 35-year-old Tecumseh woman is facing four counts of assault.
  • A 35-year-old London man is charged with two counts of assault.

All three were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.