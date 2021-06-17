Alleged fight at a Lakeshore beach leads to charges for three people

Essex County OPP have charged three people after an alleged altercation at a beach in Lakeshore.

Police say the incident took place at Lakeview Park West Beach on River Street around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance.

Police say several people became involved in an altercation which resulted in alleged assaults. There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, three people were identified and are now facing the following charges:

A 43-year-old man from Tecumseh is facing five counts of assault.

A 35-year-old Tecumseh woman is facing four counts of assault.

A 35-year-old London man is charged with two counts of assault.

All three were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.