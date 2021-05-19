Alleged gang member in custody after transit police make arrest in the Lower Mainland

An alleged gang member is in custody in the Lower Mainland and could face multiple charges, transit police say.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police's Sgt. Clint Hampton shared the update on social media late Wednesday morning.

Hampton said the MVTP's crime suppression team made the arrest, adding the suspect is "facing multiple firearms-related charges."

No further details were given, but an update is expected in the afternoon.

Seven fatal shootings have been recorded in the Lower Mainland since mid-April, with many taking place in extremely public places like outside restaurants and near malls.

Earlier this week, local police publicly identified 14 alleged gangsters who are believed to pose a risk to public safety in the region.