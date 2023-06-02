Alleged gang members charged with shooting innocent man 13 times in Schomberg

Police charged three men, believed to be members of a street gang, with the attempted murder of a 65-year-old man who was shot 13 times while walking his dog in Schomberg in February.

Carlos Ricardo Gutierrez, 27, Carlos Pena Torrexz, 34, and Kenny Banchon Urbina, 30, are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons-related offences for the shooting on the morning of Feb. 12 on Centre Street.

Investigators say the victim was walking his dog on the residential street when a car sped past him, turned around and fired multiple shots, leaving the man with serious injuries and a long road to recovery.

Police initially thought the victim had gestured for the car to slow down but later revealed they believed it was a targeted shooting and a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators say the accused men, believed to be members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang, known as MS-13, were hired by an organized crime group to kill a man, but they targeted the wrong person.

The investigation, known as Project Rebellion, executed warrants at various Toronto locations between May 18 and June 1, resulting in eight arrests, including the three accused.

Five other people face a variety of criminal offences.

Police say officers seized a handgun and an Ak-47 assault rifle with ammunition and a drum magazine during the investigation, plus an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the accused parties of this crime to come forward and speak with the authorities or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.