Alleged gas theft has Woodstock police asking for the public's help

Woodstock police are asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect vehicle.

Police tell CTV News that the suspect allegedly put gas in the vehicle and left without paying.

The vehicle was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on the north side of Highway 2 near John Street.

The suspect was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and green pajama style pants and was driving a black Hyundai SUV.

Anyone with information can contact the Woodstock Police Service at (519) 537-2323.

Person & Vehicle to Identify

WPS is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect and vehicle last observed at a gas station on the north side of Hwy 2 near John St at approx 9:00 pm on April 24, 2021.

Descriptions: black Hyundai SUV, red plaid jacket & green pajama pants pic.twitter.com/p4eFnnaF8J