Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment

Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.

The incident began May 5. The victim, a woman in her 70s, received a phone call from someone claiming to be her grandson. The caller said he was in trouble with police and needed $10,000 for bail.

She agreed to pay and a stranger came to her home to collect the money.

Days later, she was called again and was asked for another $10,000. The woman called her son, who contacted police.

Ottawa police officers went the woman’s home, waited for the unknown man to come to pick up the second payment of $10,000, and arrested him.

Kevin Aifuwa, 18, of Laval, Que. is charged with fraud exceeding $5,000.

Police services around the country have been warning about the so-called "grandparent scam", in which senior citizens are contacted by someone claiming to be a family member who needs financial help, usually for legal reasons. The fraud often involves the fraudster instructing the victim to keep the arrangement a secret.

Police say residents should be vigilant.

"If someone calls and says they are representing a police service like the RCMP or the Ottawa Police, look up their phone number and call them directly to verify any information," police said in a news release. "If you can’t find a number, call 211, they can help, and ask them to connect you with the actual police service.

"It’s always a good idea to call a trusted family member to discuss suspicious phone calls from strangers."