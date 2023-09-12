Alleged gunpoint robbery on Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged gunpoint robbery on the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener.

Police say it happened on Tuesday around 2 a.m., on the trail near Belmont Avenue West and Gage Street.

According to police, the victim reported they had been walking when they were robbed at gunpoint by two males.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

