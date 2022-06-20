Alleged impaired boater crashes into break wall in Tecumseh

A Michigan man is charged after a boat struck a break wall in Tecumseh on Saturday night, according to police.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched with EMS and Tecumseh fire to the 1400 block of Riverside Drive near Manning Road.

Police say a 32-foot, Michigan registered vessel with eight people on board struck a break wall. Two of the people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The boat was still on the break wall on Monday morning.

A 51-year-old from Detroit, Michigan is charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation causing bodily harm.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at a later date.

The people on board the boat were then turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.