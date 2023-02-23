Alleged impaired driver abandons car after crashing into fence in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police charged a driver with being impaired after he allegedly drove over a lawn and crashed into a fence in Barrie.
According to police, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday on Livingstone Street West.
When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had abandoned his vehicle and left the scene.
He was located a short distance away, trying to use a ride-share service.
The 29-year-old man faces impaired driving charges, plus failing to remain at the scene of a collision.
He was released from police custody with a court date scheduled in the coming weeks to answer to the charges.
The vehicle, meanwhile, was impounded for seven days, and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.
-
Pair of businesses defrauded of $200K, accountant charged: North Vancouver RCMPA woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding two businesses of approximately $200,000 while working as an accountant.
-
Richmond RCMP release pictures of possible witnesses to alleged stranger attacks on women, plead for more to speak upRichmond RCMP have released pictures and videos of possible witnesses to a pair of alleged stranger assaults on women last week.
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in MayA busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Ontario’s gas tax program to benefit transit services in northern OntarioThe Ontario Government is providing money to northern Ontario municipalities to improve public transit through its gas tax program.
-
Up to 30 cm of snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this weekendSpecial weather statements have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as forecasts call for as much as 30 centimetres of snow to fall this weekend in some areas.
-
Early morning break, enter and theft on at Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory's Band Civic ComplexThe Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred early Thursday morning.
-
Alfredsson would like to discuss front office job with new Ottawa Senators ownersDaniel Alfredsson would like to have a front-office role with the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators, calling it a "dream job."
-
Regina man facing 16 charges after robbing vehicle at gunpointA Regina man is facing 16 charges after he robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
-
No evidence to support criminal charges in fatal New Westminster crash, police sayPolice in New Westminster say a truck driver who struck and killed a pedestrian last weekend won't be facing criminal charges.