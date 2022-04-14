Alleged impaired driver accused of driving dangerously near children in P.E.I. parking lot

A 26-year-old Murray Harbour, P.E.I., man has been arrested and charged for driving impaired, driving dangerously, and flight from police after an incident in Montague, P.E.I.

Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle driving dangerously near children in the parking lot of a business on Sullivan Drive around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say officers located the vehicle near the area and activated their emergency lights and siren. The vehicle failed to stop, and fled from police towards Murray Harbour.

Police say several officers responded and pulled the driver over. They say he was showing signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. His vehicle was seized and will be impounded for six months at his expense, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to the Montague RCMP detachment for further testing, which police say confirmed his alcohol level was almost double the legal limit.

On Tuesday, Chase Raymond Gauthier appeared in Georgetown provincial court and was charged with:

two counts of impaired driving

flight from a police officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

driving while prohibited

Gauthier was remanded into custody and was scheduled to return to court on Thursday.