Alleged impaired driver arrested after crash on Highway 85: OPP

Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with impaired operation after his vehicle struck a guardrail and temporarily closed a portion of Highway 85.

In a post to social media Monday around 2:30 p.m., OPP said the right lane of the express and left lane of the collectors on Highway 85 was closed near Wellington Street North. As of 3:30 p.m., it had reopened.

OPP said Waterloo regional police arrested and charged the driver. He is facing a seven day vehicle impoundment and a 90 day licence suspension.

A photo shared by OPP shows a car with damage along the passenger side and the front of the vehicle.

In an email, OPP said the driver collided with the guardrail.