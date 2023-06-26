Alleged impaired driver arrested after hit and run

Windsor police have charged a 19-year-old man with impaired driving following a hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to a call about a hit and run at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Queen Elizabeth Drive on June 25 around 8 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a Ford Escape flipped onto its side in a ditch. A second vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was stopped on the side of the road and had damage to its right rear corner.

Through investigation, officers say they determined the driver of the Ford Escape ran through a red light on Jefferson Blvd. and struck the back end of the Dodge Ram as it attempted to turn left onto Queen Elizabeth Dr.

Police say the driver of the Ford Escape failed to stop at the scene and subsequently rolled his vehicle near the intersection of South Service Road East.

While speaking with the driver of the Ford Escape, officers say they detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was taken to police headquarters where further tests determined that he was over the legal limit.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol and failing to stop at a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.