Alleged impaired driver arrested after two-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police say they arrested an alleged impaired driver Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township left one person with minor injuries.
Waterloo regional police told CTV News the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Herrgott Road and Line 86.
One vehicle was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended.
Police said one driver sustained minor injuries and the driver of the rear vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.
An investigation is ongoing to determine if charges will be laid.
The intersection of Herrgott Road and Line 86 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
ROAD RE-OPENING: Hergott Rd/Line 86 has re-opened following earlier collision investigation. https://t.co/vixB1SZ0MX— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 16, 2022
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 community vaccination clinics closed on Monday due to the snowA winter storm warning is in effect for Ottawa, with 25 to 40 cm of snow expected.
-
Citizens intervened to help arrest man accused of stealing, crashing semi-truck in AbbotsfordA man, who is alleged to have stolen a semi-truck, has been arrested in Abbotsford after a tumultuous series of events.
-
Sask. surpasses 11k active COVID-19 cases with 1,169 new infections reported SundayActive COVID-19 cases reached 11,465 in Saskatchewan as 1,427 new cases were reported for Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in KelownaMounties in Kelowna are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Glenmore neighbourhood.
-
Barrie G2 driver accused of speeding 134 km/h through a residential areaA novice driver from Barrie is accused of travelling double the speed limit in Midhurst.
-
PHU warns of potential high-risk public exposures across two transit systemsPorcupine Health Unit is warning of two high-risk public exposures to COVID-19 on a bus and train that departed Timmins for Moosonee on Jan. 13.
-
Teachers union skeptical as Nova Scotia schools poised to return to in-class learningAs students prepare to return to in-person classes on Monday, the president of the Nova Scotia teachers union says he has "severe doubts" whether schools will remain open until the end of the week.
-
Courtenay trailer fire prompts warning from officialsOfficials with the Courtenay Fire Department are reminding the public to double check electrical plugs and heaters associated with travel trailers, after one went up in flames Saturday evening.
-