Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
OPP tweeted about the closure around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
They said a driver, who was going the wrong way, is in custody for suspected impaired driving.
In another tweet posted around 12:35 p.m., police said the driver was charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving and excess blood alcohol.
The other driver involved in the crash was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Update: All lanes WB #Hwy401 at Guelph Line have reopened. Wrong way driver charged with dangerous driving, #ImpairedDriving and excess blood alcohol. Passanger in other vehicle with serious injuries. All lanes reopened. pic.twitter.com/IwSz211bvs— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 14, 2023
-
Altercation at Timmins safe injection siteThe Timmins Police Service has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins on Saturday.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in CanadaA new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPSChatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
-
41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMPA 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
-
Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in needThe Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfiresThe Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith immediately as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Hiker with dog who 'would not continue' rescued from North Shore trailRescue crews had to carry an overheated dog down a North Shore hiking trail on Sunday, prompting a reminder about the dangers high temperatures can pose to pets.
-
18 people arrested after police raid illegal grow-op in Brantford, Ont.Police say officers have seized nearly $100 million in illegal cannabis and arrested 18 people during a raid at a Brantford, Ont. grow operation.
-
Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.