Alleged impaired driver charged after Lakeshore crash
A 70-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.
Members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 2 in Belle River on Monday around 3 p.m.
Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined the drivers ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, the Lakeshore man has been arrested and charged with:
· Operation while Impaired - alcohol
· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 4, to answer to the charges.
If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.
-
City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budgetWinnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
-
Liver disease rates soaring in CanadaNew statistics show that more and more Canadians are dealing with some form of liver disease throughout their life.
-
Canadian drummer releases uplifting 'morning song' after whisky reviewsCanadian rocker and professional musician Chris Gormley has released a new, inspirational song called “Good Morning” that’s generating buzz with a new kind of audience.
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virusAn Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors brushed off his symptoms as a flu-like virus for months.