Alleged impaired driver charged after two cyclists die in Walpole Island crash
A 22-year-old Walpole Island driver has been charged after police say two cyclist were struck and killed in a crash.
Members of Walpole Island Police Service arrested the driver related to the fatal collision on River Road in June 2022.
Delsin Wade Johnson-Shipman, 22, has been charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired, causing death (two counts) and,
- Dangerous Operation causing death (two counts).
The accused was released following a bail hearing on Sept. 6, 2022 and is scheduled to appear again before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.
On June 22, shortly before 5 a.m., emergency crews, including Lambton County OPP, responded to the report of two cyclists that had been struck by a vehicle on River Road. The cyclists were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
River Road was closed for the investigation between Firehall Road and Austin Road.
If you have information on this event, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.
